Transcript for How COVID-19 has impacted American education

Did his conversation about opening schools are virtual roundtable joining us today's pediatric hospital listen ABC contributor doctor or low Patel. Co director of the center for universal education at the Brookings institute Rebecca winter. And president of the American Federation of Teachers. Randi Weingarten thank you all for being here doctor Patel I'd like to start with you schools don't just provide academic so they were right. A social say safety structure as some kids even rely on schools for food. So what kind of a healthy impact are we looking at you think both physically and mentally as a result of kids being out of the classroom for so long. I think you're absolutely kind of carted usually excels. In person learning thank you Sharon current agreement that not only provides educational and social emotional or children as well and we have seen here I already got here. Who knows the long Ter I have children are we. Learning easily interact your ears. I see Stacy no children learn irony right winner and it shrub didn't seem comfortable environment and it. Last not least he had seen her words of children's story and abusive. Or early in the food insecurity or don't have the right resource is learning initially. Merciless loans all this is doing is further entrench she needs are also widening disparity. Ginger and marries the currency in Barnes and does not asked Lee. Ashley want to see children back consoles see when it initially all. And Rebecca American and I can pick up on that on. How the pandemic can act as sadly has. Accentuated. The disparities and the issues of justice and equity in our country according to new department of labor statistics. Children of color. Are much more likely to be learning remotely right now with all the deficits we've just heard about why is that what what is kind of impact do think that it's gonna have in the short term and long term for those kids educational opportunity. It's. LA I absolutely agree with my doctor Schell dissent because. They haven't covered pandemic has done is just exacerbate. Existing underlying inequalities and may even bigger already are black and brown students were far behind alone or I would say overly represented. In the communities. Where kids are really far behind and this is just led to to further exacerbation bash you know so for example if you are working. Parent and you have to work outside the home its neighbor cursory each store workers are and are you know food manufacturing workers arch and you have. In you don't have any other baby sitting options you're working or you know minimum wage. Who you and your kids are going to be left at home. And it's very hard to navigate. But retention and Britain you know self motivated learning tech problems I'm silly it's. And met so it's really hard for kids if they don't have kind of a scan you know a scaffold to support system at home bush and many kids don't even happens on the access to Internet we hear stories of family's driving to McDonald's or other hot spots trying to get online age we also hear stories of schools. I'm you know penalizing kids who when there's a lot of noise in their house that multiple siblings all trying to be useful the same time cash so it's it's really problematic for four for kids who are for this find. And Randy are called into question the CDC's recent revision of social distancing guidelines for schools reducing it from sixty. To three feet for children in the classroom now that jives with. Date it was based on data from a study and then also jives with other recommendations that we've heard from experts so why challenge it. Well. First let me just be clear that. Virtually all of our locals right now. Have. Are backing in school meaning in the last choose free months we have negotiated a lots and lots and lots. Back to in school in person learn. Which is something that our union has wanted to do since last April saw all the reasons at your other two experts have said. We know that in school learning is really really important the issue that we had about this resource is to succeed is that in many of the district's that I represented. Choices at half terrible ventilation. Things like back they were able to negotiate through these the east facing its sixteenth. Aaron is other layered medications were put into place because we want kids to be in school and we want everyone to be safe we know technically. That educators are causing the amazing vaccine access said that as an Biden has given us. Educators are actually getting their vaccines. I'm support personnel bus drivers are getting their vaccines and so the real issue becomes how do we cancel Laird mitigation strategies so we can actually make sure that everybody believes it saves and we can actually start convincing. Black brown parents that it's safe and that they're change should be install. And actor because covenant to get your quick thoughts on that given the data available what what is reasonable when it comes to Norway is what is safe considered safe for now. When it comes to things like like distancing and other precautions we need in the schools. I think the most important. Or you are all the data we see he's ours and yes easy to Jerusalem and its rules. Whereas adults and teachers should remain easier or that it is dangerous or one remains Russians are strangers or parents or. Enters or anyone else it. Brandy Howell and are we here she. If you look at the studies across the united he's basically done and your IR Laura huge. North Carolina and you look eighty international. Visited Monroe organization an additional one meter. Simpson's oldest and I see these schools are practicing or meeting EGR. Anywhere Edwards has seen her really you're watching unity our user wearing masks. Using chorus are doing what irony it is Sarasota from Gabby mark and outer. And so maintaining sixty. Or more than three feet and you know in group settings or being attacked his or her error I I really IOC panel thing easily be paying attention. He teachers are easy you know seated in and build trust to the communities you know Aaron engaged. Perhaps they trust his initiative I can come back to a two Rand the other question that. I know you've heard I want to give me a chance to add to answer it. Well which is we do have as we just your doctor to tell talk about all this data from all over the world and data in the United States and I think it's fair to say that the conclusion is the risk. It M transmission school settings has been relatively low and the harm. As we've heard teach students to children if analyst to the workplace all kinds is very very large. And I guess one of the things the good people ask these guys have teachers put their interests first and that balancing of all those stakeholders. How do you answer that. Sir Terry I actually. I'm gonna push back on his son because teachers how wanted to be in school and 88% of my members and Paul week in February. What said that if we could actually make sure we is Laird delegations and we had to testing accessed at that seems they want to be back in in school learning they know that it's and ask and we. Administration last year's do exactly what Biden administration is doing right now and that's why you're seeing a sea change right now in them. Eight districts remember. New York City. Opened last year were in school learning September a test first big district my home district and what we've been doing since. This weekend armed with what was the end of it. Every big city district. Now Harris is either real end in personal or plan to reopen. She is that parents' well trusted when educators trust it. And what we've tried to do his due rare mitigation strategies that the good doctor talked about so that every one. Deals safety in schools and now we turn our attention to ensuring that we are dressing. The social emotional and academic well being of our children. Fun and Rebecca wanted to touch on that because it on a more positive no you actually say that this pandemic. Could be an opportunity to address inequality in improv community schools. More broadly what like that look like. That's a really good question and I've done a lot of work follower of the world's. Trying to rebuild education systems and crisis and one of the things for post crisis especially one of the things like lurch is it's absolutely imperative to take advantage. Of the crisis to do things better. And one of the things we've been doing that many communities schools organizations across the country is looking at a community schools model which includes you know who. You know more air time for teaching and learning active experiential teaching and learning deep engagement with parents and family each client better governance more wrap around supports from health and mental health cash to make sure kids are really support and school their whole you know got all their needs and those community schools were affected those who didn't were effective before Coleman during Kobe because they have really deep relationships. With the community they were able look hits it very quickly heard a lot about trusting community relationships unnecessary that would it is to manage this crisis together during this White House summit today each arm and basically what police and sad as community schools is one number that's not the only one to one of the best models we could use as an approach to trying to improve our approached just -- it is should be actually we we we recommend our task force recommends every school shooting communities corporate real relief now coming out of Kobe we should focus on. The 4%. Of districts where you can reach for the 40% of the kids in the country who have the largest settlement needs. Doctor love Patel Rebecca when their van Randi Weingarten thank you so much as a great discussion we appreciate you being here. Thank you Jim.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.