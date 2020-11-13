Transcript for COVID-19 in North Dakota

In the hard hit state. Of North Dakota the city of mine not now has more cases per person of the last two weeks. And anywhere else in the country in which Johnson of the mayor of line at North Dakota joins us now for more on how his city. Is assigned to all this good afternoon mayor sadness thanks for being here. What kind of strain is this surge in Kobe case is putting on your community right now. We afternoon certainly putting a strain and just like you and many communities across the country we've seen a surge is the weather and or cell phones a little bit. Things got pulled the winning side we would certainly identified. A lot of our different activities that had been super rhetoric and splintered be weddings or our resort is our true gatherings and it like we've seen in many areas across the country the streams that he'd that you just Aaron what is the health care workers are issue isn't necessarily the availability of beds but the availability of its jousting as many staff are either contracted goal that -- close contact or Osama members. That has been challenge Canada -- -- -- are not only within our community but all of the estate partners the hospitals themselves working collectively to ensure that we continue to provide adequate adequate health care but the straight extends all through the Indian higher. I think gamut of society whether it be economical. Economic or psychological. Army it is trying times. In the near times highlighted might not as one of the hardest hit places right now but the report into sharp contrast between what you see in the community vs what you see. In the hospital what's your take on the. Well in which she and hospitals use. Is exactly pandemic situation where outside axis has been completely shut off to visitors as it net as he should be. Within the community they're still segments of the population that still isn't taking it serious even though we do well masked man dame we're working with the community partners to help tighten up those on those mandates and wish the different businesses the challenge I think we've identified as how can we accomplish out with limited resources. Are arteries is a working with state and in looking to sentence for another stimulus package so that if we do end up having to close segments of the economy to limit their communities spread Tuesday it doesn't end up costing a lot of businesses are for them to close and that really is what it boils down to is how can we get through this. As helpfully healthy as we chant his community without losing a significant part of our economic base -- a critical aspect to. Has anyone been able to pinpoint why your area has been hit so hard. Well as we kind of anticipating how one weather turned cold we would anticipate a lot of this spread to take place is more people are spending time indoors. And many many might be aware of the north Koreans or Arabs area. Strong willed individuals. When it comes to taking Sheridan cells but also while sitting on their own two seed in terms of what they think is best for themselves and I it has been challenged he gets a little slow to try to understand that the masking is only just horror of really what is it we're doing to protect ourselves not just ourselves but. Friends and our family and community IAE IG news washing your hands and sing all of those large and gatherings and things like that on and that has been our biggest hurdle to overcome is just getting that. Saw process. Through and it's not just protecting ourselves but he's acting the community to see when we get one week slots what's your mind body and slower growing and all of there natural disasters that we will come we just really need to get people rapper hands around it this is a community effort. And you talked a bit about getting support from the state and federal level do you feel like you're getting the support you need right now. The state level we continue to look for more. More direction in terms a holistic. On different measures it doesn't do us any good as a single city if we implement the mass mandate the county dozens more. The surrounding counties on were world scene were a lot of people travel and up from a sign that said really comes down to an economic stimulus package I. I personally reached out to a number or businesses and let us at we're looking for you to shut down but we can't do it ourselves because our business is will Lowe's we need people. To be able to cabinet in counseling can pay their bills on an economic Siemens stimulus package right now. What would be significant in being able to accomplish what we need to and I think also helping the signals some of priorities or. In my net North Dakota mayor shots it really appreciate Atlantic and eastern thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.