-
Now Playing: North Dakota sets new record for daily COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: North Dakota’s COVID-19 emergency
-
Now Playing: Spotlight on voter turnout this election
-
Now Playing: Your Voice: COVID-19 emergency
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus crisis around the nation
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 emergency
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl halftime show is working for The Weeknd
-
Now Playing: Cecily Aguilar is questioned on alleged involvement in Vanessa Guillen case: Part 7
-
Now Playing: NASA prepping for SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft historic launch
-
Now Playing: Advice on how to safely participate in outdoor eating during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: President-elect Biden expected to win Arizona as Georgia’s recount begins
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: President-elect Biden projected to win Arizona
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 surges across US cities
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 crisis stretching health care resources
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: US battles 2nd COVID-19 wave
-
Now Playing: Hospitals becoming overwhelmed as officials look to curb the spread
-
Now Playing: Minnesota hospitals near brink as officials battle to stop the spread
-
Now Playing: Are fitness fads on TikTok safe to follow?