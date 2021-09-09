Transcript for Nearly every COVID-19 patient hospitalized in Boise, Idaho, is unvaccinated

President Biden is preparing to address the nation later today about a new strategy. To fight the delta variant and his remarks Thomas Tobin case is surge among children our Caylee heart time. Is that a hard hit hospital in Boise Idaho with the latest. This morning a record number of coated infections among children. They now account for warning for all new cases. Los Angeles now on the verge of becoming the first major school district in the country to me indeed vaccines in children twelve and older. A vote that's expected to pass set for later today in Florida Wednesday a judge ruling against governor Desantis and his ban on mask mandates. Saying school districts can require masks while the case is being appealed the teachers union reports at least thirteen school employees in the Miami Dade school district. Have dying from cold it in the last three weeks. All of them were unvaccinated. Masks tensions rising across the country. In Tennessee this video going viral but the teenager being mocked by anti massacres during a county school board meeting. Factory referenced his grandmother dying. The former teacher at the Rutherford honey school system. Died of because someone wasn't wearing a mask this is a very. This is there you. The US is heading into the fall with four times more patients in hospitals than a year ago. Within 100000. And health officials warned this surge is in over. But he is on the move as cases in hospitalization stabilize and hard hit southern states like Florida Alabama and Mississippi. CDC documents show icu hospitalizations are on the rise in the north west and upper midwest. Unfortunately. Around what we're seeing is this virus is now moving up into West Virginia. Ohio and Pennsylvania. Kind of spreading lateral league Norris east and west. While in Idaho one of the least vaccine states paramedics in Boise telling his nearly every patient with for the symptoms they take to the hospital. Is unvaccinated. This covered viruses and then kind of like a really long mass casualty incident that just goes on phenomenon and so it's been. Definitely tough on my people. And I and here in Idaho re sources are exhausted in large part because younger. Unvaccinated people are overwhelming the system. But those paramedics and hospital staff here they are determined to answer the calls for help even though some tough decisions are having to be made about who receives care. Diane right candy hearts and in Boise Idaho thank you. And in Idaho the HHS says cases have increased 55%. And hospitalizations 25% in the past two weeks. The CDC says only 40% of the State's population is fully backs named one of the lowest numbers in the country. Critical care nurse at saint Alphonse is regional medical center in Boise Corey I'll be. It's here to tell us more about that court thanks so much for being here what are you seeing at your hospital. Good morning and we are seen just as he's an influx not only cold medications. Are normal patient populations. Our congregations are younger now than they were eighteen months ago. Do we into the twenty year old kid last week. I've got lots and Haitians in their thirties and forties interchange T. I'm an almost every single one of them is an ax and now what makes this wave of Kobe different you thank. Oh these patients now is that his hitting a younger populations much his you know a lot. More emotionally immensely difficult to deal went. I'm just as much as these patients are getting sicker fasteners. Our patients eighteen months have gone all kind of Al district are treating patients are coming in. Really sick. And they're not getting better. A lot of them are waiting to come and like his that we just had an influx not only called allegations are normal trauma spanner. We don't see patients with heart attacks and strokes and so all the complications on top all of our normal population that's what's really putting a stress and arts. Our health care workers are physicians. Images of cultures you're always in general. So what do you make of the vaccination rate in Idaho why do you think it's solo and -- change that. You know we as health care providers to try it should come on you know different arms just didn't you know has our story. And I think it's theirs and I needed it may you idiot how did that. You know I don't know and it. A lot of people an army going to do at Condit it is experimental. I'm meant to be honest and he glam publisher Idaho it's item it's like a pandemic doesn't exist anymore. And learn announced at a grocery stores Masterson aren't wearing masks. Younger sister who lives. Media guests I don't know. So as someone on the front lines fighting this pandemic what's your message to anyone watching us right now. You know the Celebrex is health care providers recognized as a principal eighteen months ago we didn't how to actually didn't how to fix. We didn't really know now we know I'm our health care workers who are vaccinated against him I don't and and the hospital. Hearing Odyssey a home with you know mild moderate sometimes. The vaccine works. And is not experimental. It's in his in his proven science. It will help you staged. And again and he increments. Almost every single one article that he's in the hospital is not vaccinated. And what what's your reaction from those patients once they do here that they have Covert and they do. See that there are very Schick how to they react to you. We've had several whom we've seen and send text messages and our family and he's seen this stop this ox. Com and others who was still just cubs haven't jumped on the bandwagon of the leading. I'm a lot of them are still a new kind of naysayers. I'm evening. Once they're being integrated. But however we have at our Allan I'm who resigned to daily members Wednesday an all members imagination here you should. Say please do something might wish it would have done something. I am however a lot of times it's too late. Aaron chorale be critical care Anderson Idaho Boise Idaho we appreciate it Kory thank you and good luck to you. You you.

