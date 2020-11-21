Transcript for COVID-19 testing lines grow across US as cases continue to surge

As rotavirus cases continue to surge across the country millions of people are lining up for testing some are waiting for hours the seven day average for cases has doubled since November 1. Nationwide more than 80000 patients are in the hospital. Hospitalizations are rising every single state twelve of them hitting record highs on Friday hospital struggling to keep. We can always get more drugs we can always get more machines. We can't get a hold out. We can't just make more people. Many communities enacting strict measures to help slow the spread Newark, New Jersey with a ten day stay at home order should be outside only if you get in taxes. Only if you need groceries California issuing a 10 PM to 5 AM curfew that goes into effect this evening. Right now it's our health then do politics it's not Meyer writes or anything. I wanna be they want the world to be healthy and I want to return to normal. As Thanksgiving approaches the CDC urging everyone to avoid traveling for the holiday and celebrate their immediate household only I really do need to step in our area about across our outreach and the mean reason to do we're. If you wanna go to see you're traveling 20/20 one so those aren't available wiser now the first company to seek emergency use authorization from the FDA for its Kobe in nineteen vaccine. We will continue to were already under way to make sure. We can begin shipping their work seen immediately. Popular stories there's harmful. Boater and a not far behind both drug companies say their vaccines are about 95%. Effective doctor Paul off it is on the FDA advisory committee. The FDA will take a couple weeks looked through all those state and its massive amounts of data. And will turn to the FDA's vaccine advisory committee and say do you agree that this vaccine should be group through anyway will meet on December 10 and make that decision. If approved vaccinations could begin for some Americans before the end of the year. Intra timber ABC news Washington.

