Transcript for Covington Catholic re-opens after viral video shows students confronting protestors

I'm jazz a minor Covington Catholic high school and today is beef. First time students or was burning to class. Since multiple videos went viral showing interaction between having to half its students. At native American activist and a group hurling racial and homophobic. While they would have been reports a life in Washington. While school was closed on Monday after receiving a stream that threatened since then there have been heightened security here. Police cars are stationed at every entrance of we'll be here throughout the day in the evening apple we'll hold that note visitor. Will be allowed inside this. More on the otherwise. Get school. What teachers and students who spend some time classes today talking about the events that happened in the land for a movie. Forward earlier this morning after here couldn't sell when the convince some support by giving them. High five they walk through the doors and school leaders say if parents. Not feel comfortable sending their kids to school today or even the rest of the V. That view points is well understood during this difficult time period in Covington Kentucky. I'm jazz a minor you're watching ABC news lot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.