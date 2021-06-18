Crew members injured when prop gun misfires on Alec Baldwin film set

Two crew members on the set of &quot;Rust&quot; were hospitalized Thursday after a prop gun with blanks misfired, according to one of the film's producers.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live