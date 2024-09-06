Crumbley prosecutor discusses charges against alleged Georgia school shooter

ABC News’ Juju Chang speaks with Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald, who helped convict the parents of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley.

September 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live