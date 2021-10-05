Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Cyberattack hits one of the top pipelines in US
I. At. The Department of Energy is working directly with colonial. Get the pipeline is back on line and operated full capacity. As quickly as safely as possible.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:09","description":"A shadowy group is reportedly responsible for the shutdown of one of the largest pipelines in the U.S. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77608420","title":"Cyberattack hits one of the top pipelines in US","url":"/US/video/cyberattack-hits-top-pipelines-us-77608420"}