Cynthia Erivo on being Aretha Franklin, her latest portrayal of an icon

Erivo portrays the queen of soul in National Geographic's "Genius: Aretha." She's also played Harriet Tubman on the big screen and Celie Harris in the Broadway revival of "The Color Purple."
6:46 | 03/24/21

