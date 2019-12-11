Transcript for DACA recipient speaks out ahead of Supreme Court decision

I write we begin with a big day in Washington the Supreme Court hearing arguments today on doc. A reminder young doctoral recipients or dreamers were brought to the US illegally as children are currently protected as part of the dock a program put in place. I President Obama over 700000. In the US are are waiting to see what this decision means for their future so one of those dreamers. Joins me now also burial hours on tape pop Lynn. I just want to ask you what are you feeling as this begins today and in what are your biggest fears. Alec thank you so much for having me. What I'm Elaine confusion. We don't know what's next we don't know. What's. In my buy them work in our for the past four years in college I don't know. Out of that's not a waste because of this you know what I'm not be able to use my degree implement agree. To work. I'm confused and. Your. Yes absolutely and you're here at college and in Nashville Tennessee that's correct. Yes the F cited fend Christian school here in Nashville private Christian school because we do had state pay out of state tuition if we go to public. University. I just go back a little bit I just want you to tell us the first time you understood it that you where undocumented. I've always known him really I've always known because there's always been that fear I mean my mother made me not coming home. And I months then there's always been that fear. And I remember across seen as the kid I remember what we went through I remember. So I've always known that and some way that's not supposed to be here. And another way I've always known this at home it's well. The day it's it's interesting because it's like you sort of live with this feeling your whole life and I want you to help us understand what are some of the misconceptions that people have about dreamers in this country. That we gay it benefits. That. We. You know we are payment that this and everything but we still have but I mentioned earlier we still have to pay out of state tuition. We did. We only have the right to come and work we don't have. We don't give benefits from the state and that's a huge misconception you know that the interest that now they have about. Illegal immigration illegal immigrants that we get benefits and there's no benefits that come with it it's just it's not real. And IA you know you've been in this this country and the US in your entire life so what would it even mean for you to return to Mexico now. One I don't know Mexico. It's. Scary because of everything that's going not just me being here in the states negro in appearance they with a target Ahmad and I speak Spanish very well. How ever they're still some things that I miss them that I'm not saying correctly I'm Imus announced that right there lets them now. Oh if not from you know. It's fear. And my family in my going to be OK. It's scary it's just imagining being back there with everything going non it's. I don't I don't think I won't be okay. And you have they're siblings that are in the US with you or in Mexico. Oh my civil environment. My third and expo and one that must implement that in the United States was not able to. Get back up. Even though she went back achieve peace she was not able to get back because she got her ged or in. Trump era and Rebecca had already banned non new applications were being taken. Yes says Silva area oh they're they're starting these arguments today the decision is not. Until the summer of 20/20 but what happens in the meantime what what's happening with you in the meantime as you know they. They figure this out. Well right now what happens as we wait our generation. We wake our people and we say. We are ready got President Obama team signed executive order because that was not president Obama's own. Will that was not what if arts told on the inlet. First he said he was unable to do anything and it was undocumented youth that pressure President Obama to sign an executive order. So this is and we wake everybody up and we say. Go out call your representatives call your senators and tell mom and take pac. No effort not only puts it back up finest that if than a pathway to citizenship not only Rebecca students before everybody here in America that serves to be here. Yes and what do you say to people. Who what's your message to people who think that dreamers it shouldn't be in the country. It's this is home. This is phone I've paid my thanks this I. Contribute to society and it was not my choice to be here I love it I Levitt and I am extremely grateful. For those who say S shouldn't be here. Oh I to say. Walk a mile and someone's shoes before. Saying if in no understood understand the full. Picture before coming to conclusions so quick and they know you shouldn't be here. Oh year you don't deserve an education or your not a human being because you're Matt. A US citizen you know and in every other way I am a US that the because I know the history I've been here and the only thing that's stopping you announced the actual. Yes. So Mary and I appreciate you sharing your story and represents. Hundreds of thousands of stories. Of people going through this right now so thank you so much for joining us today we appreciate it.

