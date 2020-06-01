Transcript for Dallas toddler fatally shot in the middle of the night

Authorities in Dallas are outraged after a top there was shot and killed inside his home in the middle of the night someone fired into the windows of the house at 3 AM. Chile the child who was weeks away from his second birthday the police chief was visibly upset polling that's another senseless act of gun violence. But something you never want to see. Only as a mother put a police she. Happened on my watts. And I am angry. In the past stop. In this it. The toddler's uncle was also wounded he is expected to survive.

