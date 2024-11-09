Dangerous air quality hits New York as brush fires erupt in Northeast

Firefighters battled brush fires in New Jersey and Brooklyn.

November 9, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live