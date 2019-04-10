Dashcam video shows escaping suspect fire at officers in North Carolina

More
The city of Raleigh, North Carolina, released dashcam footage that shows a suspected kidnapper firing on police as he flees into a forest after a high-speed chase.
1:40 | 10/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dashcam video shows escaping suspect fire at officers in North Carolina
Yeah. Yeah. A okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:40","description":"The city of Raleigh, North Carolina, released dashcam footage that shows a suspected kidnapper firing on police as he flees into a forest after a high-speed chase.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66071873","title":"Dashcam video shows escaping suspect fire at officers in North Carolina","url":"/US/video/dashcam-video-shows-escaping-suspect-fire-officers-north-66071873"}