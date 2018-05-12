Transcript for This day in history: Dec. 6, 2005

Five people whose lives were torn apart by Hurricane Katrina. Five black people who say that when the hurricane came. For so many like them race did matter. And they told congress today that three months after Katrina they are still not getting the help they need ABC's Linda Douglass was on Capitol Hill to here them testifying. Or a house committee investigating the government's handling of Katrina. Try to weighed carefully into the issue of race inviting five African Americans from New Orleans to tell their stories some traveled with outrage. I can represent the people sit outdoors wash street right now I'm out out Rick pay fat is good that we. These. Patricia Thompson described her terrifying search for shelter. We will abandon. The officials did nothing to protect us. We hit it was told to go to the super dome the conventions and that the interstate bridge for safety we saw buses to helicopters and FEMA trucks but no one stopped to help us. But it never felt so cut off and our lives. Leah Hodges said her brother now missing was pushed away by police says he looked for medical help my brother flagged down a police car. An extra help they use racial slurs and dirt of sanity date Kurtz still at threatened to blow his brains out. And Hodges echoed the charge heard often today that the government did not seem to care the military which has the great capability of moving entire cities fail to a mall and and more about the people the way that dogs and the fish that bit more doubt Ed people were left. 20 dat. Mostly poor. Mostly people of color what role if any do you think raised class when we stepped outside guns what kinda don't us. I felt like we've been told to go outside in order to beat Keogh. No one's go tell me it wasn't a race issue. Members listened intently but were skeptical of some of the more extreme charges like this one friend who insisted someone deliberately flooded poor neighborhoods. I was on my front bullets. Iowa witnesses. That they found the walls of the navy and you see the let me reach from your house. I haven't looked bush. From silicon forbid people I'm asking you a question. UKC. From one street savage if you pick that's historic houses and trees out of a tree lined street of the first question was how far can I see no I can't see you outlet glasses and I can't afford to buy any. Eric. Nam we don't need to speak in tongues we just need to speak and honest answers hide his compared the New Orleans costly to a concentration camp. If I respectfully asked you. Not to call. The causeway area concentration camps Abdullah call it what is cop let address on a pig pig is still up eight. Now the house investigation into how the government handled Katrina will continue but Elizabeth. There are no plans to reopen the issue of. Brace extraordinary hearings Linda Douglass thank you congress also released a series of emails today which show that no matter what they were saying publicly officials inside FEMA. Knew they were failing to meet the challenge after Katrina the emails say that officials in Mississippi feared riots because they didn't have enough water and ice. One message says what was horribly apparent to many people in the country it reads. The system appears broken.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.