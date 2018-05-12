-
Now Playing: Unmarried pregnant teacher fired from Catholic school
-
Now Playing: NYPD enters the drone age
-
Now Playing: 24 Amazon workers sent to hospital after bear repellent was accidentally sprayed
-
Now Playing: Attorney for Alabama mall shooter: 'He's not guilty. Period.'
-
Now Playing: Female homeowner a 'hero' after killing prison escapee, sheriff says
-
Now Playing: Bill Clinton on why he loved George H.W. Bush
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Dec. 6, 2005
-
Now Playing: USA Gymnastics files for bankruptcy protection
-
Now Playing: Bill Clinton on traveling abroad with George H.W. Bush
-
Now Playing: Bill Clinton on George H.W. Bush's legacy
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Dec. 5, 2018
-
Now Playing: Dow dives nearly 800 points on fears of economic slowdown
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Dec. 5, 2007
-
Now Playing: Llamas help stressed-out students relax
-
Now Playing: Thousands pay final respects to former President George H.W. Bush
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old killed as bus carrying youth football team flips over in Arkansas
-
Now Playing: 85-year-old man survives alligator attack in Florida retirement community
-
Now Playing: George H.W. Bush's dog Sully sits at his casket in US Capitol
-
Now Playing: President Trump, first lady visit Capitol Rotunda to pay respect to former president
-
Now Playing: Racist KKK jingle performed in classroom sparks outrage