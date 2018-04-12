Transcript for This day in history: Dec. 5, 2007

It was a normal Christmas shopping day in the west roads mall in Omaha Nebraska shoppers deciding that they want the red sweater or the blue. Suddenly they had to decide how to save their own lives where to run. As a gunman with a semi automatic rifle sprayed the van Mauer department store in Omaha would bullets and when police arrived many shoppers were dead. A total of nine people have died including the gunman. ABC's Chris fury as our report. This afternoon at the biggest and busiest mall in Nebraska this chilling scene. Holiday shoppers streaming out hands up as police locked down the building a gunman had been firing inside. We are hiding in a closer act in the back of the men's department. And we heard about. 35 to forty shots I can device and Christmas gifts you know being beat the crowd during the day and didn't expect this to happen at all. Mystery scary shoppers and employees said they heard a series of gunshots rapid fire. The sunlight mail guns and whatnot going off but then people just started run frantically saying it's been a shooting in there and go to my wife and kids and got out as soon as possible real kind of stood in shock and then we heard some more bang bang bang in this economic data as again chats away. Don't behind cosmetic counter and then crawled Anderson other people into the stock room and barricaded ourselves man but the gunshots plots. Rescue workers carried out one of the victims employees and customers huddled outside. The confusion and shock plane as they sought out familiar faces. His publisher literal cave first this most important thing there are some us. Baghdad. Among the dead is the suspect found at the third floor customer service counter police say he killed himself. He had opened fire with a rifle on two levels of the Von Moore department store one witness said he even shot the Teddy bear. Law enforcement sources say the man believed to be in his twenties left behind a suicide note. Total guy's real tall and he just look at his arm like it's a chance to commit air but she didn't take to turn it. At this point we can tell you that we have confirmed nine people that have been I better have died from their injuries. We have. Five of the people that have suffered injuries have been transported to Bay Area hospitals. Last Friday at the same mall police were moved in attacked hand grenade from the parking lot no word if the incidents are connected. But today at the height of the shopping season in the heart of the country another deadly in senseless display of gunfire. Chris Bury ABC news.

