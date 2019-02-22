Transcript for This day in history: March 4, 1994

All four defendants were found guilty of bombing the World Trade Center in New York City just over a year ago. It was the worst act of terrorism ever committed on US soil and even President Clinton took note of the verdict of this afternoon calling it a signal. That those who come in to this country to practiced terrorism. We'll have the full weight of law enforcement brought against them. Here's ABC's Jim Hickey. The defendants reacted angrily after all the guilty verdicts were read. Shouting at the jury this is in justice we are victims. And the attorney for one of them accuse the government of tainting the jury with massive pretrial publicity. This was an orchestrated attempt. By a US government. To prejudice. The judicial process here and I don't think anyone in the US government today should be patting themselves on the back. Government prosecutors said the bombing of the World Trade Center which killed six people and injured more than a thousand lets a conspiracy of terrorists. Mohammed Salameh. Knee doll I yacht. Mahmoud album to Lima and Ahmad a jock. The government had a difficult job proving its case since there were no eyewitnesses to the bombing prosecutors had to lay down a long and complicated trail. Of circumstantial evidence. It took five months 207 witnesses and over a thousand pieces of evidence. To convince the jury that it was a conspiracy prosecutors had to prove that at least two of the defendants planned the bombing and at least one of them carried it out. Based on notes jurors sent to the judge asking to review specific evidence. It appears that telephone and beeper records helped convince them that a conspiracy did take place. Records showing numerous calls by the defendants to chemical companies. And to each other. To decide whether the men carried out their conspiracy jurors seemed to focus on evidence against salami. The man accused of renting the van that carried the bomb in to the underground trade center parking garage. They found all four guilty on all counts a clean sweep for the government. This verdict should send a clear and unmistakable message that we will not tolerate terrorism in this country. The four men are to be sentenced on May fourth they face a maximum of life in prison. Jim Hickey ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.