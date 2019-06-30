Transcript for A day in the life living with HIV

Joining us right now calls made from the other channels open from the indigent from the JVC and Los Angeles husband has just real happy proud guy. Tell us what is it like to live with HIP into winning both remaining. I'm very lucky I take one pill a day. And that's an identical but they'll at breakfast when I protect my moment vitamins and that's again I may have a healthy happy. Undetectable life I can't transmit the virus to sexual pond not. I'm and my life is just just like your wife or your life or anyone else who having chronic manageable illness. That being said. We have a long way to go in this country and around the world. To make sure that everybody can have the kind of life I did that everyone can have access to those important medicines because. We have the tools right now we have the tools to effectively ends the epidemic. But there's a lot of red tape there's a lot of stigma there's still a lot of fear in a lot of misinformation out there about. What it means to be HIV positive and so a lot of people put they hit in the sand they don't want to get tested they don't want it because of the shame and the fear. We're gonna see what a day in your life look allowing anti. Hey there good morning it's. Seven. My. Stop it. One thing I don't skew. Every morning. And that is. This is little bill this single pill right here is keeps me healthy. Safe undetectable so every morning I hope this. In my mouth I take a do you go. HIV and taking care of for the guys it's a busy morning I'm doing Jim do an interview. About HIV and into the awareness and our yeah. Stone will learn real excited. Spend most of my day today we arm on the big red carpet here. At feet I hot radio I'd like haunts it. Backstage behind states that there where vets Jones Liberty City. Yeah I know. So that's my day for in Dublin. It's been a really busy and very productive that somewhat emotional because of all the stonewalling and and world pride events that I was covering a basic. But now I'm done. Carl incredible footage there. I want you to describe Florida everyone watching what the term you equals do you mean a thing you know you equals you is so important. Undetectable equals on transmissible set a break that down. The virus becomes so suppressed in your system thanks to these medicines that it is virtually undetectable you can't Trace it in your bloodstream. That means that there is zero risk zero risk I can hand not transmit the virus. To Aponte not it means that mothers can breast filled breast feed their children without any issues couples can conceived we can make babies. The fear is gone you do not need to be scanned of meat. Or any other HIV positive person because. They HIV if you can get undetectable. Can't transmit the virus this is huge news yew equals you. It's the most simple basic health message and we have to get it out and I want to thank you guys for letting me have a moment on this platforms talk about that and celebrate pride with your maintenance of amazing thank you for being here and watching me in the Shalit. I'm. Sorry you had to put up with that. Coming up next DR Stephen canal thought the animals on up and we've got Wilson Cruz there won't surprise. On ABC his life channels.

