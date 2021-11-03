Transcript for The day sports stopped: A look at sports 1 year into the pandemic

One year ago and come in nineteen forced sports leaks to shut down across the world even stopping games in the middle of the action. Pretty go bare under Utah Jazz one of the star players the National Basketball Association begin the first professional American athlete to test. Positive from co just days after he joked at a press conference about bars precautions being touched reporters' microphones and ESP and is looking back. Of that positive test in an. She's NBA's. Is suspending. This season. She's crazy carefree on the side within the realm of possibilities his sister ship more like out of a movie bend reality. Continued breaking news Amy. Fallout from the corona virus all the power five leaks have canceled their men's basketball conference turned his DNA challenge. Major League soccer and reportedly in LB will be following suit. Legal merit tested positive that was the line that was all in the sand filled. Two days he or his positive diagnosis. This video was shared across the globe. Making Rudy an even bigger target. After Monday's team shoot around a bear touched all the microphones within the region that has not aged very well. Social media was absent recessed for reform. There were people who were blaming rooting you'll bear for bringing corona virus gene the United States there's no escaping his immaturity. The insensitivity. That he displayed in it was inexcusable. And ESPN's Stephen A Smith joins us now for more on this Stephen A you know watching those scenes which boasts eerie and heartbreaking that in what happened does sports fans around the world and time watching those scenes such you said as we heard Stephen gold were to go bear was. You know inexcusable what he did looking back now a year later do you feel the same way about. Yeah sure I do. That doesn't mean he needs to be can damn bench he needed to be crucified the way did he was but it was still immature because all of the medical experts were out front and senate telling us how serious of the matter that this had become so much so that prior to the cancellation of the NBA's seasonal march 11 we all do that to inspect and a possibility of that transpiring. Was being contemplated because of how serious it was. And we you heard it DT those days you didn't know what you can give him from touching surfaces that other people it touched somebody calls in the squeezing your direction or something is simply is blowing your nose. But blowing a Knowles a lot in the puzzle why did so in nearby somebody else century new all of those things were coming about dog obviously the level of success in the lead and needed to be shown to that with some dignity he was the lone individual attempt to get the moment in time until refused to adhere to she didn't have malice intent he needed to anybody and he all he should not have been treated the way did she was treated. But it doesn't negate the fact the reality that that particular moment in time he came of course is a bit immature because he dismissed the seriousness of it all prior to touching those microphones and Adam admits what have you despite the fact that reporters covering him people in attendance for the games and things of that nature. They will all begin didn't take it significantly more seriously than he had at the top which is why we ultimately contracted the virus and obviously Donovan Mitchell is teaming arm had contracted the virus as well. There was some restriction that had developed inside exited the locker room of the Utah Jazz and it was strictly for a reason and one reason only. They knew it was immaturity and nobody accused him of having malice intent only needs my dad but they knew was insensitive and it was immature. That was what I said at the time I'm certain I'm backing up from resting now. CNN's sports leagues in general haven't time's come under criticism for how they've come back since those early shut down sometime question whether they should have come back at all. Do we just announced their men's basketball team is dropping out of the ACC tournament due to a positive test. I what do you think about how sports has responded to the pandemic over the past year the. Think it's responded and admirable fashion to be quite honest with you and I'll give Dana White for the USC. A bull lower credit because of the due diligence that he pushed off to make sure adults in the leash she would be able to restart his sport which he ultimately did give Adam some of the commission of now the NBA major major props because a long in concert with president of the NBA players association Chris Paul. An executive director Michel Robin they came together. Made gun conducted got an agreement rabbits and had bubbled in Orlando Florida win not one single positive test came about. Give National Football League commissioner rocketed down in the NFL credit because they did to draft. Virtually. But they still ended up having training camp had a season they completed that seasonal what have you and the reason why they give everybody in the sports world ultimately some credit is because we can't ignore the economic impact just keep Vermont from a very practical standpoint even though you know what you might not be able to go to work you might not be in the restaurants and things of that nature when you've got a mortgage when you've got light bills and things of that nature. The bill collectors don't stop comment they still come for their money even when they know you can't be working and even though you got a stimulus package does a one point nine trillion now in the Mosul Mosley was the three trillion Wilson wanted to previous administration is still wasn't enough to pay a whole bunch of people's bills you have an economy that you have to address so you William Massey wash changing engages social distancing you exercise sort of the safety total calls and measures are in place to stop living altogether with some in the sports world refuse to do as a result hundreds of thousands of Scott millions of people are still employed as opposed to. Adding to the list. August 30 to forty plus million people will throw lol ultimately laid off from their jobs and a twenty plus million never got jobs back we can't ignore the economic. Scenarios that exists in this particular situation in the sports world certainly did that did not do that rather and I applaud them detain opposition. And there's the intangible benefits even if for the rest of us you know let's look ahead for a moment sports she. Yeah that they're bringing us Choi in any community and an on the Chicago and forever because of my source allegiance in some ways. And now looking ahead to the vaccine you spoken out called on stars. Now LeBron James and others to do more. I had to deal with that vaccine hasn't concede that town especially in communities of color better in all communities really there's a certain percentage of people hesitant about just what your message to. Tuned to sports stars and to us France. We need to take a backseat. Com. It wasn't just about LeBron James and I certainly did not call him out on LeBron James has banned. A role model and an incredible leader within the African American community. His holiness philanthropy is charitable load exercises and things of that nature she's is an absolutely wonderful what I challenged him to do however was to be public about in terms of you response to what she was saying that he thought it was a private matters and he would discuss what his family deleted ads that any reason why I felt differently about it and I had a change of pardons because once upon a time. I was incredibly just as hesitant. As he was put in the end I I I have a friend and as president and CEO. Of virtual house in south Jersey New Jersey. He gave good doubles only called he's only a few years he said why have you not taken this vaccine we had a discussion about it and he explained to me how. Black folks and dine at a rate two and a half times more if not more than that then white folks and on the folks when it comes the refusal to take his vaccine. Preexisting conditions diabetes obesity. High blood pressure and things of that nature has Austin I see units more so. Then any other ethnic group and so because I'm in the public I'm because I have a public platform. He felt it was necessary should be to take disposition and upon listening to him and areas of the family members might add. I just reached a conclusion that I had no choice. Not only is it necessary for me to go ahead and doing which idea just two days ago until it was also important to me. Publicize it because again if you doing any quiet. You're not really helping. Bring forward your community to help address this situation with the level of seriousness that it deserves and that's what I'm not calling anybody responsible. I'm not trying to choices or anything like that just in saying we're riots in protest of police brutality and things of that nature that people have alluded to in the past. They felt neither felt compelled to speak out about because it was pertinent to what African American community. I can't think of nothing at this moment the top that's more important to the African American community in addressing this cold in nineteen pandemic. And that's when the vaccine comes in and that's why spoke out and that's why I took it and onto the vaccine publicly. Absolutely just saw pictures of that a couple of days ago Stephen A Smith. Army SPN thanks for being with us gobbles. Thank you sir. And you can see the full. 3:30 eastern on ABC.

