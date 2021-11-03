-
Now Playing: Stephen A. Smith talks about his new HBCUs docuseries
-
Now Playing: Seniors smash virus-shaped piñata
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Biden signs pandemic relief bill
-
Now Playing: Renewed push for gun control
-
Now Playing: Pennsylvania Congresswoman Susan Wild discusses pandemic relief bill
-
Now Playing: President Biden signs pandemic relief bill
-
Now Playing: Mom and daughter jump up and down with joy as in person school resumes
-
Now Playing: Dad secretly films 8-year-old as she belts ‘Girl on Fire’ while cleaning the pool
-
Now Playing: Did Joe Biden get lucky in 2020? | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA3’ reflects on 1 year anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic
-
Now Playing: How San Diego Zoo survived pandemic
-
Now Playing: White House senior adviser for COVID-19 response talks stimulus, vaccine distribution
-
Now Playing: A look at COVID-19: 1 year later
-
Now Playing: 'Slender Man' teen asks to be released from mental health facility
-
Now Playing: Wesley Snipes on working with the all-star cast on ‘Coming 2 America’
-
Now Playing: Chuck Schumer addresses NY nursing home scandal and accusations against Cuomo
-
Now Playing: Chuck Schumer discusses COVID-19 relief package
-
Now Playing: ‘The View’ reflects on the pandemic 1 year later
-
Now Playing: Whoopi Goldberg receives COVID-19 vaccine