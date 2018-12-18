Transcript for 3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Ohio home: Police

I'm this is a small town. It's my hometown it's lieutenant children's home town we grew up here so made of people that that we come in contact with. We know them. We know their names. In this situation is no different. On December 17 Monday had approximately 325 hours. Officer from our agency was requested to do a welfare check. And to a one Howard street. Family member on scene there had indicated that they run able to make contact with the family. And she had found a door unlocked urge our residents. Should be can. Checking their residents and eventually asked for our systems. Officer from our agency responded. Began to conduct a search of the home. And eventually found. One male. Deceased. In a shed to the rear of the property. The cause of death specifically. Is believed to be self inflicted. Suicide. Their four. The officer continued to search the premises to look for. The deceased parent to that time were kind of unaccounted for. On the officer continue to check the residents and was unable to locate them and eventually found. Indication. In note her say. And that the parents. Or possibly all also deceased and located in his vehicle on the property. That was eventually confirmed.

