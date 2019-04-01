Transcript for 7 dead, others critically hurt in fiery car crash in Florida: Officials

Oh we learned overnight that children are among seven people killed in this fiery crash near Gainesville Florida. Two tractor trailers a van and a car collided on interstate 75 and the vehicles burst into flames as diesel fuel spilled onto the highway. Several other people were injured some of them critically. A developing story near Houston overnight a man is now in custody after the murders of three children. Police on a wellness check at this apartment complex found the victims all of them younger than five. They say they also found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head later a man called 911 and was arrested after allegedly confessing. Police say he has a long criminal history but no word on emote.

