Transcript for 1 dead after helicopter crashes into NYC building

I think it's unclear how many people were on board the helicopter though as I mentioned at the top of the special report WABC. A channel seven here in New York is reporting at least one dead we had heard earlier. To at least one casualty. That could be either obviously an injury or death though ABC news now can confirm one person at least one person. Has died in this helicopter accident. On the top of 7877. Avenue that's a high rise building here in midtown Manhattan that not far from where we are. Eddie BC's headquarters were in the sixties here for those of you know a Manhattan I do wanna get did you but he does. Who's on the scene for us to describe the picture Ngo as I was saying just a moment ago the weather here in New York it's always. Considered one of the first questions about how large of a factory could have played in this. And as hard landing atop that building. Actually gave in fact I'm walking up that these sky rider right now at the thyroid does and I cannot see. The toppled some that is how bad this market. So no doubt that question why was that helical Kirk even flying to begin with that's going to be something a lot of reportedly ask it. These investigator going to be looking at that as you know David this is a very very clear the area you're New York City I'm looking at broccoli theaters around us. We have just go out every law enforcement agency here in the city. They are out here because they are short did not know what exactly this will develop and they were rushing from all over turnout I was walking. From midtown Manhattan and another part of but Times Square and I could just tell you that all of these ambulances were rushing from all over the collate. No doubt about it before going to be. Looking at you know why what what what was happening with the helicopter. Q you mentioned that you couldn't see the tops of the buildings in that part of midtown simply because the fog. The rain here in New York City but any signs of the fire that was reported early on there're there're. Conflicting reports about whether or not it's been completely extinguished at this point what can you see as far as that's concerned. I mean it is just totally white Dave it in fact I think I can see the building where there happened to cook a commercial building I think I can see that building. But I cannot see past that bought air and that is just. How Clark either they're that is just died of total wiped. For those of you watching this is ABC news live coverage of a helicopter accident a deadly helicopter accident here in Manhattan. Within the last hour in midtown Manhattan the corner of 51 and seventh avenue. A here in New York City it's believed that helicopter encountered obviously some sort of trouble as it was flying over the city. Was forced to make some sort of hard landing a suspend describe to crash landing described by others at the FAA on top of that building a high rise building here in New York.

