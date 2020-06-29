1 dead, 2 hurt in 'targeted' shooting outside Amazon fulfillment center in Florida

The shooting occurred right before 2 p.m. Monday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.
1:54 | 06/29/20

