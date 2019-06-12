Transcript for 4 dead including shooter at Florida naval base

OK we begin with that breaking news this morning it's hard to even process the deadly shooting in Pensacola Florida at a naval air station at least four people killed. Including the gunman wanna go to Pierre Thomas in Washington with more Pierre he can just give us the latest on what happened here. So words just finishing up a briefing. And which the commanding officer of the naval station. As well as a local law enforcement spoken they say that this incident began around six. When he AM. Police responded about 650 what we know is that a total of eleven people were shot. For them unfortunately our deceased. One inclusive shooter. Eight people were taken to local hospital. Seven people are still currently being treated there and fortunately one of those people died and get a total of four people killed. One including the shooter. The law enforcement officials say that they got there as soon as they can. This whole instant took place. In and around a classroom they were not Morse specific and that. The shooter was neutralized. According to the authorities by two deputies who engaged. The shooter in gunfire. They have not identified sooner thus far. But that whole community is grieving but with this tragic event can. Absolutely empty air I imagine they don't know exactly why this happened at this point. No information on motive they have declined to name the shooter give any information about the shooter and why this might have happened. But they. Do emphasize that had it not been for law enforcement getting there as quickly as they did they do believe that there would have been more loss of life. Yet here we just take a step back I mean this is as I said it's hard to process because this is another day another shooting. Another shooting this week at a naval facility how are people supposed to process all of this. Well the country is in the midst of a expanding. Phenomenon an increasing number of incidents where. Armed suspects are showing up in public places. Trying to kill as many people as possible. We've seen just in this your loan. The Wal-Mart. Texas El Paso, Texas shooting. Shooting at the bar district in Dayton Ohio. And of Virginia Beach governments that are. People shot and killed in a mass shooting there houses of worship schools in recent years movie theaters shopping centers. No location has been spared. This happening even as the overall crime rate inviolate right of violent crime has gone down in recent years this particular phenomenon. People showing up in public places trying to kill people is something new and disturbing the law enforcement. Absolutely I'm a very tragic situation there thank you here for. The updates we appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.