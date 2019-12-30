Transcript for 3 dead, including suspect, in Texas church shooting

We begin with the search for a motive after that deadly church shooting in Texas shattering Sunday service just days after Christmas. The government opened fire just before communion in the church outside Fort Worth he killed two men before being. Down by parishioner. ABC and that they are part joins us with the latest on the investigation. And as good morning. Good morning Andrea and Kenneth investigators are still trying to figure out the motives behind that horrific attack with the violence unfolding just asked parishioners had begun receiving communion. This morning I've taxis community reeling from a day of worship turned deadly. Parishioners visibly shaking hugging each other for comfort to people are dead and three are injured after a gunman opened fire inside the west freeway church of Christ. They chaos that ensues all caught on camera with the church live streaming it's Sunday service there's the gunman sitting in the back of the room wearing a large coached. Watch as he pulls out a gun and aims it Ana Meehan year by opening fire before the man can defend themselves. The shots sparking panic parishioners seen ducking for cover one man even covering his wife with his own body. And you know there are. Several members of the congregation almost immediately returning fire in striking the gunman. Authorities say it was all over within six seconds the citizens who were inside that church. Undoubtedly saved 242 other. Version of the gunmen ultimately dying at the scene taken out by two of the volunteers on the parish security force. It was a sad thing that you get to come into the congregation heard people it is a sad thing that we had heard him. The lieutenant governor Texas praised the swift response and said the strategy would be studied by law enforcement and churches and anyone else wanting to train their own security. Kenneth and Andrea and as thank you for that report.

