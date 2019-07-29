-
Now Playing: Suspect identified in Garlic Festival shooting
-
Now Playing: At least 3 dead, 13 injured after gunman opened fire at garlic festival
-
Now Playing: 9/11 survivor and community advocate speak on first-responders funding bill
-
Now Playing: Three dead in shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival in California
-
Now Playing: Body believed to be that of missing 2-year-old boy
-
Now Playing: 3-year-old boy dies after shooting himself in face
-
Now Playing: How to get your money after the Equifax breach
-
Now Playing: Mom speaks out after 5-year-old nearly drowned in pool surrounded by adults
-
Now Playing: 16-year-old wins $3M as 1st ever Fortnite world champ
-
Now Playing: Surfer's shark bite caught on camera off Florida coast
-
Now Playing: Sweltering heat in the West fuels wildfires
-
Now Playing: US director of national intelligence to step down
-
Now Playing: Eyewitnesses describe festival shooting
-
Now Playing: Driver dies when truck struck by Amtrak train
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Monday, July 29, 2019
-
Now Playing: Grandmother wants 'justice' for 6-year-old grandson killed in California shooting
-
Now Playing: At least 4 people, including suspect, killed at garlic festival
-
Now Playing: Multiple people killed in shooting at garlic festival