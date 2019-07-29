Transcript for Three dead in shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival in California

Start with yet another mass shooting in this country at least four people are dead including a six year old boy. After a shooting at a garlic festival in Gilroy California. Will Carr joins us right now in Gilroy with the latest. Will you just give us an idea of what happened and what do we know at this point. While Kimberly it is a tragic scene here authorities say that just after 530. On Sunday night that eight gunmen actually cut through up bins. That led to this best of all he snuck onto the property and that's when he opened fire. With a rifle killing. Three victims and injuring more than a dozen people now authorities are out looking into that god mend their trying to figure out the motive that is the big question at. This point but witnesses described a chaotic scene they say at first they actually thought that fireworks were robbed David her pop pop pop pop. But after that they realize that they were under attack by a gunman something that. Many of us think about on a common base says based on the number of mass shootings that you have across the country what you would do in these types of situations a lot of people tell us. They relied on their natural instincts they took off running for safety. One father told me he tosses daughter behind paid bail hoping that. That would possibly protector. 110 year old is getting a lot of credit for actually saving a toddler that ten year old grabbed the toddler in they hid underneath the box while the shooting played out. I spoke to one witness who was here while all of this chaos played out take a listen to what he tell me. We got our food and we're going to sit down and all the sudden the shots rang out about twenty of them immediately it was like an automatic rifle. Eight or ten after that just a second a couple of seconds after that. And we just ducked for cover as did a lot of other people probably 600 people. Just brand through the fences. Out the gates. As far as big head to get away from hitters and eerie thing because it is actually. Kind of quiet there wasn't a lot of screaming and yelling there's just stampede of people. Coming art direction and we hid behind behaved L. Now waited there. Didn't know what else to do until a few minutes later police officer came and said that here is still very active and we need to move on that this is just such. Low key event you know it's just. Catchy little festival of fruit and music and you know garlic flavored ice cream you nobody expected anything like this here is just. Breaks my heart and it is a shocking. It's even if we haven't planned it was such a shock to the system. To see it right around you that we just. I don't think anybody kind of real you realize what happened so many minutes later. All that is playing out yet members of this community helping each other some more. Op placing victims in the back of pickup trucks and and racing them tough. Local hospitals also first responders are getting a lot of credit here there's a lot of members of law enforcement that we're just at the festival. In general they engaged in gunfire with that suspect in less than a minute from the first time that. He pulled the trigger or so a lot of people lot of witnesses here. Lead is actually could have been a lot war sit there hadn't been such a large police presence kept. Yeah will such a small community om has there been any reactions that you've seen from across the country about this. Festival shooting. Yeah absolutely grief is pouring in and we've seen tweets from a number of politicians including president trump. Offering their condolences for the president trump telling people to stay safe. Throughout the course of the night while this is a fluid situation but once again. You have a situation aid mass shooting that is you know unfortunately so common here and the United States and people here. Are just going through the grief process that we've seen in so many other cities. All right will car right there in Gilroy California thank you for the updates we appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.