Deadly tornado touches down in Oklahoma

More
Officials in Oklahoma say at least two people were killed and several others injured when a tornado struck in Madill.
0:32 | 04/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deadly tornado touches down in Oklahoma
Online. I love Jay and I. This didn't see NI bull. Middle NJ night. Bone mine. Nine. I love Judy and I. It's didn't see NI bull. Middleton Jane I don't. Mind beyond.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:32","description":"Officials in Oklahoma say at least two people were killed and several others injured when a tornado struck in Madill.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70296128","title":"Deadly tornado touches down in Oklahoma","url":"/US/video/deadly-tornado-touches-oklahoma-70296128"}