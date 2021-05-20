Transcript for Death of Asian American teen being investigated as hate crime

We definitely. Really cherish the memories they have with her and I think that's part is how old were able to continue hated me. Net longs memory lives on in her parents' home and with her sister says they continue to seek justice she. Did not deserve what happened to her. She was. That friendliness. And Afghanistan meant he was murdered in December 2017. At her family home in park county investigators would later revealed she was burned to lie the -- towns remained a mystery and the watney has baffled her family now everyone is left wondering if there was another fan. Juror to think when you look it's the current name that occurred it would be hard to say that. That brutality and violence of the car and got about mobile home without their B income another factor. Extreme hatred. The FBI is investigating the murder as a possible hate crime Maggie was Asian America and her parents were born in a refugee camp and came to the US where they opened restaurants her family sends a detective recently told them McCain would be -- class of nine but they didn't think about the horrific killing ounce hate crime. At least not initially. And so you know you have to wonder then why was the current and so hateful. Why did she die in such a violent brutal man this is nine death Iraq was accidental. It was completely intentional. Anything for those reasons. There must be another Ingle. Of why somebody would it go to that extent to express that are hatred. Meg he's sisters say this latest development has them rethinking everything and they want the community to do the same the FBI tip line is O ban and there's a 75000. Dollar reward for information. Hopefully gets people to think about. The case from a different perspective I think about the attractions see me at Hyde but people can daily during that current. Most of all they hope it will lead to answer. There's still that happiness. That keeps us in the past while her you know us BRA. Encourages us to have hope and to move for Patrick but still tethered to that night and playing seventeen and then toll can't really answers Arnold we can really truly fun.

