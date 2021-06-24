Transcript for Death toll expected to rise after partial building collapse near Miami Beach

Good morning I'm Dennis Tito thanks for streaming with us in today's update we're following the latest on the deadly partial building collapsed near Miami Beach. At least one person was killed and officials say the death total is expected to rise. As search and rescue operations continue. First responders rescued 35 people from the part of the twelve story Condo that remain standing. And pulled two survivors from the rubble but the number of people missing is still unknown if officials have set about family reunification center nearby are asking for those looking for loved ones to call 305. 6141819. For information. We're also learning the White House is monitoring this situation as it is in touch with local officials to provide a needed assistance along with FEMA. ABC's Victor canto has the latest on the search for survivors. Caribbean. Buildings all want little or are exhilarated master. Total burden handle. Overnight survivors pulled from the rubble after a deadly building collapsed in Surfside Florida. I've never seen so many activists. Police in my life all at once. The entire building completely gone in the back towards the side. Miami Dade fire rescue sing more than eighty rescue units responding working to rescue people trapped in the twelve story building at least one person is dead. The village. And I looked out the window and you didn't see that was like a store for something coming in and what happened when the dust cleared the back after the bill Lear back two thirds of the real it was gone. In the sporting officials saying that the rescue efforts are ongoing Carly search and rescue operations are continuing based on the Intel that we have. The mayor of Surfside on scene this morning sing fifteen daily units were evacuated ten people were treated on the scene. He feared the death toll could rise. I think the building was substantially. Fall no reason for not to be in the real heartbreak for me is that you know we had the dogs out there this morning looking for people feeling fine in the rubble. What. To street. And Victor has been on the scene there in Surfside Florida all morning he's live with us on the phone now Victor what's the latest there. They're going and we actually get your quick look at our quarter we weren't initially work. First few reasons and it actually a pretty bad storm rolling through Serb side right now as well you can only imagine sort of complicated he. So intense search and rescue operations happening here. So. Half of this building collapsed in the middle of the night just before 2 AM. Approximately 65 units just gone the way the mayor Surfside described as we're that they just. Pincay you know at least one person is dead at least ten were treated are missing they were of little hole some 35 people from the structure. You from the rubble. We're waiting don't work find out just how many might still be trapped in the rubble by an. And major what do we know about the building itself. I know they're still trying to figure out how many people. Are trapped and they know how many people were inside to begin with. Not yet we haven't got that number but the mayor searched but did say that there's really no reason to look you got the building wouldn't be coal. At that time so cute incredibly concerned he just think at the debacle it's going to release. We also just heard from governor longer than it is not too long ago he said it'd take. Really really tragic situation that he's hoping for the best in terms of additional recoveries. We are bracing for some bad news just given the destruction. But we're seeing dial. We know the building managers said they and they will leave the building was reasonably peaceful. And the mayor of Miami Dade County said there are 130 units roughly in the building and that half of them. Collapsed or were going to be watching that closely. A mixture any idea about what caused this yet. Not yet one of the first things that we've heard who witnesses it all grew old carpet where go to that it gun under. The that there are so pretty happy with luring caught in that would double click other Kirk a building. Under current premier search site about suddenly like yeah but we have buildings in this area under all the time there is. He can't think of a reason why this would have happened the building itself it's a little bit older it was built in 1981. Hum what you got a lot here in Surfside acute it. In older population. Is home to a lot of older buildings. It would go when you go to people who won't concur a quieter way of what we're going to be. And I know that you mentioned their fears of a secondary collapse would have officials said. About the stability. The rest of the building the part of the building that still standing at this point. I think we were being kept distance away because it's still could entirely come down yet firefighters or in they're doing their got to go do this we've seen little. You know. Get close and he used so little ladders to pull people from balconies we've also seen the scope. Door to door in incredible. Response here in Miami Dade fire rescue league ordered but they're getting assistance. Between every single agency within the area I sure that's what I've ever or like this you've got people saying that it reminds. Nine elevenths. We have those firefighters putting their lives on the line right now no doubt in so many people. Crossing fingers in sending prayers for there safety during this rescue and for the safety of those people still inside Victor komando. In Surfside Florida thank you Victor. And I want to bring in Nicholas Balboa who actually witnessed the collapse he says he was walking his dog near his home in search sad when he felt the ground start to shake. And Nicholas thank you for joining us I'm sorry. For what you had to witness today and obviously what happened there answers sad but tell us a little bit about when you first started to notice that something was wrong. Yes autumn yet I I'm actually I'm I'm visiting trucking firm in extend. Had. Happen to be you know walking out Mevorach we have brought along Tom you know. Storms there are relatively common here we don't get somebody storms in the deserts are thought initially beat under Oregon you know though the sound that I heard it first this was possibly storm rolling and you know I felt the ground shake it uses you know one of those storms are just simple powerful arm but it was an about until. Thirty seconds to a minute later on it happened again. Com and that I clearly that it's a signal need to like that something was great exceeded that ceiling in the ground with so much significantly. Like in a stronger. Com is the rest of the building followers are are brought mine my dog back upstairs. I'm went back down and I can CD. Dell de plume of dust and debris that was you know rolling now arm you know through the court or the buildings. Along so you know I rushed down the street on asked you know fire and emergency crews were we're coming to the scene. Bomb but it does he look I couldn't get a a vantage point. So they they were moving people back. On but he was at that point I'm excited suited to go around us lead the back of the building arm of one of the important apartment complexes nor of that building. Armed and walk along the beach to see you thank you get a better view on site was able to to see. I'm much better I could see exactly what happened. On there wasn't anybody back there as far as police or fire presence. Armed there were some onlookers. You know that we're standing back there but our myself and another guy we we decided city get a little bit of a closer look. Arm you know as we got closer to the building arm we keep your somebody screaming. And yelling and making noise also Wien we got closer. On and I could make out the you know that the boys are sounded like a young boy on you know he is in screaming. And you sticking his hand up shooter rubble. Com you know so we were able to see him so didn't certitude to trying to you know get access to home. I've seen in can be helped whom because there there was nobody back there armed. So who we weren't able to do it arms and unfortunately I was in I was in sandals at the time is she trying to climb that in my sandals was. Was difficult by you know he was just saying please don't leave me don't leave me don't leave me and are you natural male who were right here who won't leave you. Our and that's when I tried to signal a police officer fired you know fighters there to get over there. Way a police officer who came over and each unit declined he was able to get a you know. And is able to see and own you know he he said that the boy said he was ten years old and that he was buried under there and he was with his mother. You know who apparently it was 63 so. Aren't I wasn't able to cheer her her wasn't able to see her arm on Mike ever knew was able to see him. But you know I hope that you know and pray that she's okay armed and that you know she. She isn't one of the either fatalities in situations mine markers and Margaret Cho. And Nicholas we've seen a video surfaced now of a young boy being rescued from the rubble is at the same boy that you found last night dated. Yes it is how did you feel when you finally saw him pulled from the rubble and you saw that he at least apparently is going to be okay. I mean he's completely lake. Just guardian Angel I mean given the circumstances in the destruction and where he was. All he came out unscathed so she was very very lucky and I hope that that luck you know passes on to his mother arm because I couldn't imagine. You know what he's gonna go through and the six variance. Yeah our hearts are going out to so many people. And in that building and so many people outside you we did speaks to another man who had three. A family friends inside the building and hasn't heard anything from them he doesn't know there OK he doesn't know if they're gone so it's a big waiting game. For a lot of people and I wonder necklaces you talk to people in the community thank you so there were several people out there kind of watching this happen 'cause everybody reacting. I mean kind of the way you get anxious united redirect their horrified arms shocked. Angry that. This happened that means something like this shouldn't happen these these buildings German is to stand up to hurricanes and storms and such you know they're made out of concrete. They stationed just fall apart in his achieve you know it wasn't just little Armenia and the entire backside of the building you know well. So clearly you know something's something's wrong it's just it's horrifying you know. I know people want to do more people are asking you know what can I do what I do and you know quiet. I commend them you know I wish stagnant of the police and fire crews would would let us help more on but I understand you now that is it becomes a liability and a risk. Armed and masked that's their job and you know we just you have to try sentences to do their job and to get these people. You know their their concern right now that a secondary collapsing the part of the billion that's still standing is unstable so understandably they're keeping you and other onlookers out. For your own safety but I'm sure that little boy in so many others are so grateful for the fact that you were there at that moment. To be able to call attention to the fact that he was okay get rescuers there to pull them out safely at Nicholas Balboa. We appreciate your time today thank you so much for telling us your story. I keep your time.

