Transcript for Deaths of 2 inmates in Broward County 'highly suspect': Public defender

We are still working to learn who these men were in in which facilities here in Broward County they were being held but in this letter here to Sarah Gregory Tony the Broward County sheriff of course. The Broward county public defenders says it is highly suspect. That too middle aged men died unexpectedly. And such a short period of time. The first inmate reportedly died on June 1 the public defender says the 41 year old man's cries for help went ignored. And that he'd not had food or water. For some time. That is trouble Gordon weeks as the executive chief assistant public defender. There is a pattern that's emerging in the dark on each and that pattern seems to. He Adam on the flat. The Broward public defender says the second in May up 47 year old man died a week later on June 7 just shy of its 48 birthday. We're told the man was waiting to be placed in a mental health treatment facility. In his letter to Broward County sheriff Gregory Tony the Broward public defender right. As the person ultimately responsible for the medical and mental health care of the inmates in York custody. These incidents should sound the a law. The letter also points out how year's federal oversight of Broward jail's just ended in 2070. Last year ten inmates died in the jails. Having two inmates die in a week suggests that the problems that necessitated the court monitoring have resurfaced. The deaths come weeks after a mentally ill man mutilated his own genitals while isolation. It was also Tammy Jackson and mentally ill woman who gave birth alone while she was and isolate. You're talking about someone so mutilated. You're talking about someone being forced to deliver baby without any care and you talk about two deaths. And very short period of time that stroke. That letter also document another inmate's case in which he claimed his medical issues were also not. Being addressed and the executive chief assistant public defender you just heard from him he fit that's what kind of prompted that letter in the first played along with those previous. To death in the public defender also demanded an immediate investigation. Into the frequency of inmate death and also a look into some timely health care. Practices and procedures and we have reached out of course of the Broward county sheriff's office was to waiting. Or response from them on this system as we have little path along the right on the ten and a local ten dot com.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.