Transcript for Debate continues over transgender athletes

Yeah. I just got stuck in clothes that camaraderie that you have as a team excitement. It would just be really unfair. We should be able to compete on a level playing field and the policy that we have right now is making biological women be sidelined at our own sport. Do you. I. President incentive anything except be good support system with teammates and there are always there let me when you know and I'm done. Always been there. As a light and. Blankley a practice it means everything to me gives me like this oxygen thank you myself I downing I think out of my friends. And then also I just love to win back. I'm Chris me again. Pat says state helping me and I just realized how much and I'm head they weren't the other girls. There's more. Whose words and its market might it is winning a medal and especially disappointing to us. See how we aren't getting enough spots that we right leads and doctors patients on the evening news hours and I feel like it's just strictly about mileage team that it's unfair for them to compete in art category. All the major sanctioning bodies including for example International Olympic Committee US cycling. The NCAA. All have had policies on the books for years are inclusive the treatments. Involves blocking of testosterone into that the country. When you do you. You cause blood cell counts to go down into the ignoring you cause muscle mass good down into the brains and those really earned. Primary and in view athletic performance this scientific community culture is generally lined up with the fact that transmit. Emails are you know. I get like any jerk reactions. TV and I know that's not fair but. Athletic ability business comes from your gender comes from your genetics can hear heights. Your general talent. Pre puberty boys and girls biochemical either effectively identical cities even have to worry about her seven year old wants to play on the girls' soccer he exited the boys soccer team is no advantage. And it's. I. What the focus of this bill is here in Missouri. Is to address the miners at the middle school high school context for. You know just protecting bottom line in a funeral athletics when they're walking off the field they're entering into that locker shower. For him. With their teammates. And I think those concerns are legitimate they wouldn't fallen two days phobic context. Nobody is going to undergo. Medical treatments and other school exam want you to call me by his girl's name change illegal ID come out to everyone always that he can go into the girl's room and peeping Tom. I mean it's just it's no basis or reality. It's. Sonny is kind. And lovely Smart sunny life. Baseball. Just to get it to and then she's and announces she's just an a hero. And every other. Just play your old. I just want this you know there live I wanted my child be born in body. And she wasn't enough for all it's not my fault. We don't need. Our government to be adding more. To be really picking on a very rainy April.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.