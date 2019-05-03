Deer use crosswalk to reach the other side of the street

More
The moment of pedestrian civility took place at an intersection in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
0:25 | 03/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deer use crosswalk to reach the other side of the street
Now. You.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61476174,"title":"Deer use crosswalk to reach the other side of the street","duration":"0:25","description":"The moment of pedestrian civility took place at an intersection in Colorado Springs, Colorado.","url":"/US/video/deer-crosswalk-reach-side-street-61476174","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.