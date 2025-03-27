Deer grooms cat outside Washington home

A Washington homeowner spotted a deer taking interest in his cat, Pebbles, when he realized the two were nuzzling up for a grooming session.

March 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live