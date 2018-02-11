Transcript for Defense attorney ties mosque threat to Trump

At some point either judge or jury's going to have to decide whether or not this is political protected speech. Where this is as the case law defines a true threat mr. Wallace sent to FBI agents that he made this call February 19. After watching a news report where they're terrorist attack have been reported on it he was angry. Gary it is. In our country. Very distinctly political climate surrounding immigrants especially immigrants of a Muslim descent. There courts considering president trumps travel pants sometimes in media called the Muslim man. And president. Consumption is made so very. Pointed statements about what he thinks about people at this dissent and unfortunately. A lot of times he's speaking at mount a particular terrorist group that is. Muslim descent.

