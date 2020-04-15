Delaware governor discusses reopening economy

More
Gov. John Carney shares his views on Trump’s urgent goal to reopen the economy and whether he’ll allow Delaware residents to rent out their beach homes as summer approaches.
6:27 | 04/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Delaware governor discusses reopening economy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:27","description":"Gov. John Carney shares his views on Trump’s urgent goal to reopen the economy and whether he’ll allow Delaware residents to rent out their beach homes as summer approaches.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70152092","title":"Delaware governor discusses reopening economy","url":"/US/video/delaware-governor-discusses-reopening-economy-70152092"}