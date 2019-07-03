Transcript for Department of Justice cracks down on elder fraud

I would bar in Washington. And announcing the largest Justice Department crackdown ever of elder fraud cases on Thursday attorney general William Barr highlight an example of how the scams work and how DOJ is cracking down on them. Highlighted the story of former judge FBI and CIA director William Webster. And his wife Linda were targets of the scam in which they were told they won the lottery but had to pay to get the money. Ms. Webster T tell that conversation. He basically said that he was going to kill me he proceeded to describe. What my blood would look like on my White House. When my had been shot up he also seemed to know that we get out the night before. And when I got nastier and last year he then threatened to burn down our house in killer spouse. Judge Webster called the FBI which investigated and that skin was caught and was sentenced to six years in prison. The attorney general called the elderly scams quote unspeakable because of the growing problem and because the vulnerability the victim's face given their age. The Justice Department's of the schemes and to financial loss for those getting scanned. In the victims of the cross the country from California to Rhode Island. In this group led to 225 defendants getting charged. Most common fraud authorities said when a technical support scam based in India which tricks people into buying phony tech support services. According to the Federal Trade Commission 1042000. Complaints were registered in 2018. And attorney general said. At one point he was even alert the victims saying that while he was not Petrie in general at the time thrusters asked for money using his old official portrait and cons people out of thousands of dollars. When par ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.