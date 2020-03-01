Transcript for Deputies rescue elderly couple from burning house

Everybody. Newly released body camera video shows curry county deputies jumping into action helping elderly couple escaped a house fire. Oh. One and the deputy sees a woman in a wheelchair with her dog in her lap near the front of the home smoke surrounding her. He quickly pushes her across the street to safety. But once she was out of harm's way she tells them she doesn't know if her husband is still inside or not. The deputies rushed back toward the home that has claimed shooting out of the roof and how can we did it go to the front door. A neighbor says Greg is in the backyard so they rushed around a home hopping and to get to him. There's no. He finally find him in the backyard in your town is to have. 81 final check of the backyard before writing emergency crews you know everyone is now. Last month week on the debt eat smaller anti illegal Gonzales the two deputies you into action fetal three BC he knew they had how. You that we had to make a decision we had to act. Because the fire was going there. The juice AB new fire crews were on the way I didn't think twice lost to time we have to put herself the site ending about why we're working every single night is to keep people safe. So in order to do that we have to think quick fast and take decisions that's sometimes seem like we're trying to be heroes but is just were trained to do.

