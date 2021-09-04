Transcript for Derek Chauvin trial enters day 10

And let's bring in ABC news contributor and host of law and crime network Brian Bob Meyer for more on this Brian thanks for being here today. As we heard Alex mentioned we're expecting the prosecution to call the medical examiner doctor Andrew baker and he's the person who performed the county autopsy. On George Floyd that created so many questions. About this case to what do you think we'll hear from him today. We're gonna hear shootings from doctor bakery here about the cause of death which we know it's going to be a big important contention provoked the defense and the prosecution. But I think we're also getting here about the manner of death. Now the prosecution bra her opening statement. What was the killer to me what that it is completely ignored it is going to be interesting to see how Eric Nelson tackles that are heavy issue. And can you just explain from a legal standpoint what you mean when you talk about cause of death verses manner of death. Yes so called is that if you give an example if a baseball Indian head humans and cause of death was baseball bat or shock. For Mobil indoor drugs in their system. Manner of death was only five categories homicidal accidental natural suicide an undetermined. Now homicide from the medical standpoint just needs death by another and that's what we had been county medical examiner put down. What Erin mills is even try to do these shoes that conclusion to the German cities we just didn't use were overdue it was is marshaling. 88 is an assist in the cause of death as a little bit. More confusing. Rather straightforward. I'm guessing that's going to be more difficult to do given the testimony we heard. Yesterday polar not acknowledges doctor Martin Tobin got on the stand and said with what he called medical certainty. That Floyd died of low oxygen and that that low oxygen was caused again with medical certainty. By the police Trish train he said it wasn't drugs it wasn't any underlying condition. Any healthy person would have died under those circumstances. We then also heard from several other medical experts supporting that so. What does this do for the prospect of the defense raising reasonable doubt in this area and could that change with the medical examiner today. Yeah could be very difficult this is a hail Mary pass in the fourth quarter I would seconds left. What the prosecution did was really good job of building to a crescendo or put you on the spot doctor Dolan as he talked about doctor's smock. A toxicologist who brought you also hear what biologists and cardiologist. All of which are to solidify arguments that are we get to that point. All of the medical examiner and just building brick by brick their case I don't feel or else you're beautiful part of any of those bricks so far. What we got a crazy. Now if they do contradict. The medical examiner in a way could Nelson pointed that as you know he's the guy who did a test they're trying to put all these experts out there for you but. This is the main you have to pay attention to you. Absolutely going to be a partisan issue he's going to say hey I was enamored by doctor Tobin Irish accent just like everyone else he shouted great. But the medical examiner is a personal as you listen Jews and just a reasonable doubt that you want it and he's definitely trying to focus on that testimony and. Ross and we'll be watching closely Brian about Meyer always great to have you thank you. An ABC news live we'll have complete coverage of the dare show than trial and proceedings resume in just a short while.

