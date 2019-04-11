Transcript for Dermot Shea named new NYPD commissioner

Is it may ask job. And we've chosen someone who has spent a lifetime preparing for. This great department will continue to get even greater in this city will continue to get even safer and even Ferrer. And it's my pleasure infused humor and next police commissioner of the city New York. Permit check. Thank you may have Lazio's commission Romeo. Good afternoon and through. But we don't start by saying I'm truly humbled by. To be designated with this element. There are many people to acknowledge. Several standout. And professional map to ship that has literally pave the way for me to be here standing in front of you tonight. Bill Bratton. As many bars 22 in 2014. Decided to take a chance. The navy is deputy commissioner operations. And a role formerly held by Jack Maple. Jim O'Neill standing to my right. A manor known for 25 years I respect greatly prefer. We would have to go on probably for an hour to recount won't have learned from June Cross dress warm humanity. And lastly you. Ken Tucker ton man I respect deeply and who exemplifies professional policing. There are many others and I am going to forget some I'm looking around the room at many of you I'm just gonna mention several over the last six years and personally helped me. Terry Monahan Rodney Harrison. Some formerly with the department. Susan Harmon Citigroup Pope John Miller Tom Beaumont voice and who was sitting here and others. Less I want to acknowledge probably the most important person in the room my wife was sitting on the left Syria. We do my best friend it's only for 33 years 27 years of marriage and receives all the credit for raising three beautiful children. Take a saying probably.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.