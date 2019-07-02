Transcript for New details released in unsolved 'Doodler' serial killer case from 1970s

Police in San Francisco are offering a 100000 dollar reward. Nicole case of a killer who terrorize gay men in the 1970s. They release an original sketch of the suspect known as the do cooler. Along with another sketch showing what he may look like today. Police believe he stabbed at least five men to death. They're waiting test results from DNA found that some crime scenes the suspect was nicknamed the due ruler because he was reportedly doodling wind. He met a victim at a bar.

