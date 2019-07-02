New details released in unsolved 'Doodler' serial killer case from 1970s

More
Gay men in San Francisco were targeted in the 1970's by a serial killer known as "The Doodler."
0:27 | 02/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New details released in unsolved 'Doodler' serial killer case from 1970s
Police in San Francisco are offering a 100000 dollar reward. Nicole case of a killer who terrorize gay men in the 1970s. They release an original sketch of the suspect known as the do cooler. Along with another sketch showing what he may look like today. Police believe he stabbed at least five men to death. They're waiting test results from DNA found that some crime scenes the suspect was nicknamed the due ruler because he was reportedly doodling wind. He met a victim at a bar.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60906577,"title":"New details released in unsolved 'Doodler' serial killer case from 1970s","duration":"0:27","description":"Gay men in San Francisco were targeted in the 1970's by a serial killer known as \"The Doodler.\"","url":"/US/video/details-released-unsolved-doodler-serial-killer-case-1970s-60906577","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.