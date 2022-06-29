DHS inspector general opens probe into Secret Service deleted text messages

Former Secret Service Senior Special Agent, Donald Mihalek, discusses the Department of Homeland Security’s criminal probe into the deleted text messages tied to the Jan. 6 attack.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live