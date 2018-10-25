Transcript for Dia De Los Muertos

I'm John Gregory weren't Hollywood forever cemetery getting ready for their big DNA de Los more toast celebration. As you can see I'm getting ready to. Faced pinning a big part of this festival you're gonna see a lot of it if you come down here this weekend. And look at this our work as well a lot of beautiful statues like this. They are scattered around the cemetery if you come here you can take a little tour walk around it really is an amazing a bit of art work they have. And there's also be a lot of great food here as well live entertainment. It's all to celebrate did de Los more toes for those who don't know it is a celebration of life of festival celebrating our ancestors and those who've passed on. Of course it works great with Halloween two is so it's a great celebration. They've been doing in here at Hollywood forever cemetery for eighteen years this is the nineteen year. And they get some big crowds down here to about 40000 people. Expected to attend it all starts Saturday afternoon tickets are 25 dollars it's a great family event a lot of fond. And of course the face banning is a lot of fun to do so it's a great way to celebrate not just following a bit. Did de las more toes and a lot of people we down you're doing just that for ABC lied on John Gregory.

