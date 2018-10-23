Transcript for Diane Sawyer Interviews Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sandra Day O'Connor

30000 people gathered here in California today to hear from a pantheon of pioneers a conference led by the exiting first lady of California Maria Shriver. And you'll hear some of what she said in a moment too but on the stage men women and among them. Two women whose faces are etched in America's mount Rushmore. Of achievement and pioneering a quality. Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and former justice Sandra Day O'Connor. Together they spent a life. Paving the way for three women now on the court. Have you thought how imminent enough. None out. I. We're not there yet. Well did him in nine men therefore. Thanks Carolina. We also asked the justices to. What should they be short window and what should they knots. Don't react in anger. You think you're not being understood million being put them because you're a woman. Have a sense of humor. Knowing that you will not be successful in your mission he he's saying any sexist me. When you may have had some arguments at times with people and it's OK to say we're chipping. But having done man don't keep their Dr. shut up and go on. The best advice I ever got any king from my mother alone. On relieved me of my marriage we were married in her home. She called me into the bedroom in key thing DN I want to tell you something that was then he's in good day. And then days in every happy marriage. It helps sometimes. To be on the town. Death. Net income advice. That I've found and then Tony in my marriage but in dealing with. Mike Conley who am I. First and the things I'd like to admit today. I was wrong to try to talk Arnold out of running for governor seven years ago. And he was right not to listen to make. When I expressed that scared of my mother back then she said to me in no uncertain terms. Do not to ever stand in the way of a person's dream. You can go ahead and say which is bank but then shut up. She went on to tell me just let it unfolds. We'll let it play out you're gonna learn a lot about life. And yourself in the process. And then after Arnold when she said now you have a job to do. Going do it and do it well finish it properly. And when it's over you can move on to something else. In the meantime I don't want to hear another get patio. Well it turns out that my mother was right Maria's mother Eunice Shriver died last year. She always say what ever you decide to do. Do it well. Finish it properly. And then you can feel free to move bond. Some rare personal conversations. From to people we know well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.