Dog on the loose brings traffic to standstill

A dog dodged traffic and brought cars to a standstill on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia. Police caught up after a one-mile chase and later returned the dog to its owner.

August 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live