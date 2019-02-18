Dog owner steps in as hawk attacks her dog

More
The terrifying moments in a Las Vegas backyard were caught on camera.
0:41 | 02/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dog owner steps in as hawk attacks her dog

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61145834,"title":"Dog owner steps in as hawk attacks her dog","duration":"0:41","description":"The terrifying moments in a Las Vegas backyard were caught on camera.","url":"/US/video/dog-owner-steps-hawk-attacks-dog-61145834","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.