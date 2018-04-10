Transcript for DOJ charges 7 Russian nationals for hacking US facilities

Pierre Thomas of ABC news I'm joined by the US attorney for the western district of Pennsylvania. We're going to talk about these new charges brought against the Russian hackers. The Serb community walk us through the notion that the Russians were not just packing from the Kremlin they are also were sitting out mobile units. I'm sure if so what we see with these severed off operatives from two units from the GRU and we name them specifically and in the indictment. 26165. 74455. Them is that they worked in concert they had a remote team that was set up the infrastructure for the hack they would. Create spoof domains they would. Since spear Phishing campaigns to individual employees of the organizations or acts. Personal email accounts and work email accounts and on the try to all in an attempt to try to penetrate. The networks and gain access to the data that they. Sometimes were successful in stealing. When they were successful in stealing it they would deploy a remote team. I'm close access team as we say in the indictment there would go on site. And they would take sophisticated hacking equipment like we see here and these exhibits from them and they would try to compromise hotel Wi-Fi because sometimes. Unsuspecting civilians will use hotel Wi-Fi if it's for your fits number expensive and and they will use that to access their work email. There were networks and so they were very successful in compromising those and not just in. In The Hague as these exhibits are part of the we saw that time and time again in Rio. And in Switzerland and so it and when you look at the indictment whom there is an immediate temporal proximity. To the activities that are going on with the organization. Then very the act the activities of the remote team and when unsuccessful they would immediately sent there on site team. So very sophisticated and I think for viewers at home is very understandable. They didn't like what the anti doping organizations refining in regard to rush Max. Athletes so they targeted them so it was a very you know quick and inflexible in terms that activity. That's actually right and they were shamed publicly. And then there were as immediate action by the Olympic Committee by the Olympic peril the paralympic committee. To ban Russian athletes from the Rio Olympics and the real paralympics. And then immediately UC. Aggressive penetration attempts. IOC's networks waters networks the anti doping agencies that either arbitrators are ultimately imposed some sanctions. And staying in the current prize of the of the charges. Very nimble organization you see. The attempted assassination in the UK and then you have evidence that they're out they're trying to get information about what the west was doing to figure out what happened. That's right and without getting into the substance of any any of the allegations. Certainly the indictment speaks for itself. That is what we see throughout this and we laid out in the indictment especially with the anti doping organizations incredibly Agile. They will deploy it will they we use a variety of very sophisticated hacking techniques until they ultimately are able to penetrate networks and steel doubt. We thank you so much better thank you Pierre Thomas ABC news the to Justice Department.

