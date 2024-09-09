DOJ indicts 2 alleged leaders of white supremacists 'terrorgram' chat group

ABC News' Pierre Thomas reports that the DOJ indicted two leaders of a white supremacist chat group, alleging they solicited terrorist attacks and plotted to kill "high value" targets around the world

September 9, 2024

