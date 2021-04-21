Transcript for DOJ launches investigation into Minneapolis Police Department

The Justice Department is now investigating the Minneapolis police department for unconstitutional. Or unlawful policing. That we're looking into systemic issues and whether the department has a pattern of discriminatory conduct excessive force including a protest. And whether it's treatment of people with behavioral disabilities violates the law. ABC news deputy political director Avery harper joins us now for more on this. Hi Avery what does this investigation tell you. About how this administration and there's Justice Department plan to respond to issues on race and policing. Well the minded and administration Dan Endy DOJ have always been serious always said they'd been serious about addressing issues. Police violence of institutional racism but at the end of the day there are. Are about 181000. Pot law enforcement agencies that are within the United States is so while many would argue that it's great idea he DOJ is looking into the Minneapolis police department there are so many other agencies have had similar issues. And in vice president come on Harris join the president yesterday to call on congress to pass to George Floyd justice and policing act which she introduced as a senator. It's already pass in the house so what do you think the chances are that this bill gets passed the senate. Prior to pass in the house last month say it is in the senate but at the chances are pretty slim of passing in its current form because the Democrats have to get Republicans on board we do know that senator Tim Scott a Republican has been meeting with. Senator Cory Booker behind the scenes says I'm me put something forward on this and senator Chuck Schumer did the senate majority leader wants to bring this four. A bowl at some point this year but it's unclear if it has the votes in order to pass Hank Avery are here in Washington Forrest thanks savoring.

