Now Playing: Rescue teams, residents help save stranded dolphins in Chile

Now Playing: 2 teens killed in Santa Clarita school shooting

Now Playing: 2 students killed in California school shooting: Officials

Now Playing: California school shooting

Now Playing: Yingying Zhang’s parents’ emotional visit to her university apartment

Now Playing: Dolphins spotted near Newport Beach

Now Playing: Aspiring nurse found dead less than 2 miles away from her Detroit home

Now Playing: ‘I’m honestly terrified’ to return to school: Student

Now Playing: At least 6 hurt in shooting at California high school, suspect in custody

Now Playing: Mother made 'numerous false statements' about missing 5-year-old, police say

Now Playing: ‘They were horrified’: Students on people running from gunfire

Now Playing: Multiple NFL teams to send reps to Colin Kaepernick’s workout

Now Playing: ‘Shaking and crying’: Student describes shooting chaos

Now Playing: Thanksgiving's trendiest dessert is the pumpkin roll: Here’s how to make it

Now Playing: ‘He lost control’: Father discusses son’s conviction for killing Chinese scholar

Now Playing: Father, fiancé of missing Chinese scholar on their desperate search to find her

Now Playing: School shooting scene is ‘controlled chaos,’ photog says

Now Playing: Shooting reported at high school in Santa Clarita, multiple believed to be injured

Now Playing: 3 cows believed to have been washed out to sea found