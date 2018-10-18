-
Now Playing: Teacher fired after video shows her kicking student
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Amy Robach summits Mt. Kilimanjaro to celebrate her cancer recovery
-
Now Playing: Double murderer charged in 1988 cold case killing, may be linked to 5 other slayings
-
Now Playing: Mega Millions jackpot soars to record $970 million
-
Now Playing: Beloved school custodian gets surprise that moves him to tears
-
Now Playing: 13-year-old girl still missing after her parents' murder
-
Now Playing: Scattered bombs rock Pennsylvania town
-
Now Playing: How life changes when you're 11 years old and arrested for murder
-
Now Playing: Man rescued from 100-foot-deep mine shaft
-
Now Playing: Throwback Thursday recipe: How to make a homemade Twinkie
-
Now Playing: Junior furniture flipper gives pros a run for their money, so we are surprising him
-
Now Playing: Are you being shamed into tipping? 'GMA Day' breaks down the new tipping debate
-
Now Playing: Melissa McCarthy wakes up at 4:30 in the morning to watch reruns of 'Knight Rider'
-
Now Playing: Trooper shot dead at traffic stop was 'gasping for air' when 911 caller arrived
-
Now Playing: Donor-matched kidney ruined in Hurricane Michael
-
Now Playing: Soccer dad alleges racial profiling in confrontation with field marshal
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Oct. 18, 2018
-
Now Playing: Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots both continue to rise
-
Now Playing: Former USA Gymnastics head arrested in Nassar case
-
Now Playing: 13-year-old shark attack survivor returns to school