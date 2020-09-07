Transcript for More than a dozen tornadoes reported in upper Midwest

Severe storms triggered more than a dozen tornadoes across the upper midwest overnight leaving at least one person dead. Powerful twisters hit western Minnesota especially hard. Several homes have been destroyed or damaged power lines and trees knocked down. Emergency crews have been going house to house overnight to check for people who may be trapped. Time now for a look at your weather for this Thursday morning. There's more severe weather expected today in the midwest and around the Great Lakes storms there could include damaging winds and large hail. Forecasters are keeping an eye on a tropical system moving up the East Coast some areas from the Carolinas to New England could get up to five inches of rain. Over the next few days. Checking today's temperatures it will be in the high eighties from Atlanta to Boston mid ninety's from Dallas to my Emmy. The Pacific northwest will be around 79 B nine Albuquerque.

